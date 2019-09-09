As Getty Rlty New (GTY) Share Price Declined, Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.11 Million; Ball (BLL) Shareholder Verition Fund Management Lowered Holding as Stock Value Rose

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 71.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 9,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The hedge fund held 3,741 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216,000, down from 13,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $78.3. About 2.21 million shares traded or 6.56% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 30/04/2018 – STENPROP CHAIRMAN BALL, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR MARAIS TO STEP DOWN; 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Entertaining Bowling Ball (KOC-703); 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp 1Q Net $125M; 11/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Emphasizes Commitment to Mission Partnerships and Innovation at 34th Annual Space Symposium in Colorado; 21/05/2018 – Global Miniature Ball Bearings Market – Key Findings and Forecastsl Technavio; 29/03/2018 – Bridget Foley’s Diary: Shut Up and Play Ball; 16/04/2018 – Trump Tweet Throws Currency Traders a Curve Ball: Markets Live; 16/03/2018 – Fashion at the Frick: The Museum Hosts Annual Young Fellows Ball; 13/04/2018 – Trump Calls Comey `Untruthful Slime Ball’ as Book Details Released; 06/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Ball Corp’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY) by 14.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 34,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% . The institutional investor held 198,626 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, down from 233,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Getty Rlty Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 180,593 shares traded or 40.51% up from the average. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 5.75% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Expects Transaction to Immediately Add to Earnings; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP GTY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.68 TO $1.74; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TERM LOAN FROM JUNE 2020 TO MARCH 2023; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Lowers Interest Rates, Extends Maturities; 16/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Announces Date for Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 03/05/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Receives Investment Grade Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- with Stable Outlook from Fitch Ratings; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Getty Realty Corp; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP GTY.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.85 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY BOOSTS SIZE OF REVOLVING FACILITY TO $250M; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Acquires 30 Properties for $52 Million

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NYSE:NR) by 289,635 shares to 733,398 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 81,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold GTY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.51 million shares or 0.83% more from 26.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 46,557 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Ltd Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Voya Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) for 15,652 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 22,179 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Co stated it has 8,330 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability owns 0.46% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) for 301,291 shares. First Trust Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Prudential Finance, New Jersey-based fund reported 55,648 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0% or 12,267 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 541,224 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% stake. First Hawaiian Bancorporation reported 235 shares stake. Bessemer Gru Inc reported 89,200 shares.

Analysts await Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. GTY’s profit will be $18.48M for 17.69 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Getty Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 26,045 shares to 42,080 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 29,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).