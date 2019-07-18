As Getty Rlty New (GTY) Market Value Declined, Holder Chatham Capital Group Has Raised Its Holding; Splunk Com (SPLK) Holder Hartline Investment Upped Holding

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Splunk Inc Com (SPLK) by 29.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 4,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,183 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 16,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Splunk Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $138.66. About 840,260 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY) by 51.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 18,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,787 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 34,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Getty Rlty Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.52. About 35,898 shares traded. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 30.12% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74; 21/04/2018 – DJ Getty Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTY); 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty Declares Dividend of 32c; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Getty Realty Corp; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q Adj FFO/Share 42 Cents; 09/03/2018 Getty Realty Corp. Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 42C; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP GTY.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.85 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASES CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING FACILITY FROM $175 MLN TO $250 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Company has invested 0.11% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 2,035 were reported by Exane Derivatives. Halsey Assocs Ct accumulated 3,900 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Telemus Capital reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Marketfield Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 18,856 shares or 1% of the stock. Cibc Asset Management Inc has 33,568 shares. 74 are held by Winslow Evans Crocker. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 502,257 shares or 0% of the stock. Stephens Invest Mgmt Group Ltd Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Pnc Serv Gru holds 0% or 35,662 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation, a Kansas-based fund reported 3,615 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.03% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 0.03% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Jag Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 137,949 shares. Amer National Insur Tx holds 57,600 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $388.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 201,187 shares to 13,153 shares, valued at $705,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 4,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,514 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).