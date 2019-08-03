As Getty Rlty New (GTY) Market Valuation Declined, Chatham Capital Group Has Lifted Its Position by $576,544; Lvw Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $359,658

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 3,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, down from 45,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY) by 51.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 18,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% . The institutional investor held 52,787 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 34,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Getty Rlty Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $30.01. About 75,863 shares traded. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 5.75% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q FFO 44c/Shr; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TERM LOAN FROM JUNE 2020 TO MARCH 2023; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Lowers Interest Rates, Extends Maturities; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q Adj FFO/Share 42 Cents; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Expects Transaction to Immediately Add to Earnings; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Acquires 30 Properties for $52 M; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Getty Realty Corp; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.68 to $1.74; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 44C, EST. 47C

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold GTY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.51 million shares or 0.83% more from 26.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Ltd Co reported 15,643 shares. Piedmont Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). First Advsrs Lp holds 0% or 18,159 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 19,666 shares or 0% of its portfolio. C M Bidwell Associates Ltd has 1,420 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 416,182 shares. Japan-based Daiwa Securities Group has invested 0% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Pnc Ser Gru has 0% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 82,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 15,652 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 8,135 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 9,233 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Tci Wealth Advisors invested 0% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 4,613 shares to 13,514 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 46,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,860 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

More notable recent Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Getty Realty Corp (Holding Company) (GTY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Getty Realty Corp. Acquires 30 Properties for $52 Million – Business Wire” published on April 17, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Caleres Inc (CAL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: VISL, CMCSA, HLIT, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: MSFT, JPM, IBM, JNJ, GS Earnings Impress – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Earnings: Mark Your Calendar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Limited Liability Co holds 168,765 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Platinum Inv has 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 25,835 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter has 86,956 shares. Moors And Cabot accumulated 323,490 shares. Ledyard Savings Bank holds 3.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 217,153 shares. Orca Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 6.11% or 45,467 shares. Grassi Investment Mngmt owns 186,715 shares for 3.26% of their portfolio. Smith Chas P Pa Cpas holds 2.97% or 205,538 shares. Moreover, Boston Family Office Limited Liability has 1.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wilsey Asset Mngmt reported 260,132 shares. Clal Enterprises Hldg Ltd reported 738,654 shares or 2.13% of all its holdings. Sadoff Invest Mngmt Lc holds 4,350 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Marsico Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 652,121 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 50,065 shares.