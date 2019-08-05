As Geron (GERN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Qs Investors Has Cut by $554,096 Its Stake; As Amarin Plc (AMRN) Shares Rose, Perceptive Advisors Has Increased Holding

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corporation Plc (AMRN) by 34.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1.67M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The hedge fund held 6.54M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.79 million, up from 4.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corporation Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $16.58. About 6.14M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 12/04/2018 – AMARIN – VASCEPA SHOWED FALL IN ATHEROGENIC LIPID, INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN STATIN-TREATED PATIENTS WITH REDUCED KIDNEY FUNCTION, PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION -ESTIMATES THAT NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER IS LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON PANDA BOND SALE; 12/04/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Three Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN – REV POTENTIAL FOR VASCEPA OUTSIDE U.S. SEEN TO BE RELATIVELY MODEST UNTIL ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES APPROVAL; 12/03/2018 Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and Inflammatory Markers in Patients With Persi

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Geron Corp (GERN) by 80.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 554,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.70% . The institutional investor held 134,099 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223,000, down from 688,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Geron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.135. About 1.24 million shares traded. Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) has declined 63.64% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GERN News: 22/03/2018 – Looks like seeking alpha is reviewing my $GERN article right now. Monday’s conference call should be viewed as very negative regardless of what the pumpers claim; 22/03/2018 – so when a stock is only up a few % it’s manipulation $GERN- look what this guy who says he is a financial adviser writes:; 22/03/2018 – $GERN – here’s a link to my article -; 21/04/2018 – DJ Geron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GERN); 16/03/2018 – GERON 4Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4C; 16/03/2018 – Geron 4Q Loss $7.43M; 14/03/2018 Geron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – @bio_clouseau Let’s be clear – if $GERN is saying that outcome measures for efficacy are consistent with prior data, this is NEGATIVE – they previously stated “spleen volume response rate observed to date was less than that reported in front-line MF patients treated in trials with other drugs”; 22/03/2018 – The personal attacks continue in the absence of anything intelligent to say $GERN:; 17/04/2018 – Geron 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held on May 15

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 22,589 shares to 74,974 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Dean Foods Co New (NYSE:DF).

More notable recent Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Geron Corporation Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Geron Appoints Vice President, Human Resources Nasdaq:GERN – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Geron: What To Expect From This Embattled Biotech? – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Geron: On The Move Again – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Geron (GERN) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold GERN shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 58.05 million shares or 5.58% less from 61.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorp De accumulated 18,000 shares. Prudential holds 0% of its portfolio in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) for 26,951 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). Apriem Advisors accumulated 10,000 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) for 10,048 shares. The North Carolina-based Bancorp Of America De has invested 0% in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). Swiss Retail Bank owns 0% invested in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) for 339,600 shares. State Street Corporation holds 3.35M shares. 77,364 are held by Invesco. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 112,900 shares. Susquehanna Interest Gru Llp reported 0% in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). Principal Financial Gru has 49,932 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0% in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). Cambridge Investment Advisors Inc reported 19,045 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, a Indiana-based fund reported 148,837 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Amer Century Cos, Missouri-based fund reported 95,715 shares. Whittier stated it has 10 shares. Hood River Limited Company reported 2.06 million shares stake. Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). The California-based Personal Cap has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated owns 2,500 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon owns 36,061 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has 4.10 million shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 91,998 shares. Consonance Capital Mngmt Lp stated it has 10.99 million shares. Baker Bros Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 5.74% or 43.21 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 12,489 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Crow Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,411 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $439,525 activity.