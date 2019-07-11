As German American Bancorp (GABC) Share Value Declined, Champlain Investment Partners Increased Its Position by $830,125; Bluemountain Capital Management Lifted Its Pg&E (PCG) Holding by $56.83 Million

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 28,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.38M, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in German American Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $786.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.5. About 21,215 shares traded. German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) has declined 16.93% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GABC News: 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP – FIRST SECURITY COMMON SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $12.00 PER FIRST SECURITY SHARE; 28/03/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, & FIRST SECURITY, REPORT MERGER PACT; 22/05/2018 – German American Bancorp, Inc. and First Security, Inc. Announce Definitive Merger Agreement; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP – EXPECT DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO GERMAN AMERICAN’S EPS DURING 12 MONTHS FOLLOWING COMPLETION; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP INC – TRANSACTION HAS AN AGGREGATE INDICATED VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $101.0 MLN; 21/05/2018 – German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Announces Completion of 5 Branch Network Purchase; 30/04/2018 – German American Bancorp 1Q EPS 51c; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP – AFTER DEAL COMPLETION, ANTICIPATED THAT A BOARD MEMBER OF FIRST SECURITY WILL BE JOINING BOARD OF GERMAN AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP INC – TRANSACTION HAS A VALUE OF $40.00 PER FIRST SECURITY COMMON SHARE

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 41.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 3.34 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.37 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.45M, up from 8.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.58% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 4.84M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO – TERM LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 16, 2020, UNLESS EXTENDED; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES

More notable recent German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “German American Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on January 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why German American Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GABC) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “German American to Complete Acquisition of River Valley Bancorp and River Valley Financial Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on February 29, 2016 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “German American to Complete Acquisition of First Security, Inc. and First Security Bank, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 15, 2018.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 40 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $467,010 activity. Ramsey Chris A also bought $2,807 worth of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) shares. KELLY JASON M had bought 451 shares worth $13,913 on Friday, February 15. $703 worth of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) shares were bought by Bawel Zachary W. KLEM U BUTCH bought $28,350 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Shares for $2,092 were bought by Snowden Raymond Ward on Wednesday, May 15.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penumbra Inc. by 117,835 shares to 189,795 shares, valued at $27.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 202,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57M shares, and cut its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold GABC shares while 16 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 9.27 million shares or 8.63% more from 8.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,101 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 22,251 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York accumulated 0.01% or 11,652 shares. Argi Inv Services Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 14,103 shares in its portfolio. Old State Bank In invested in 21,350 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) for 10,893 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 3,129 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 35,637 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Captrust Finance Advisors holds 1,399 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) for 33,623 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC). Fj Capital Mngmt Lc owns 129,867 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 75 shares. Franklin Res stated it has 553,730 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Css Il holds 0.1% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 97,500 shares. Australia-based Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Sg Americas Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 41,466 shares in its portfolio. Centerbridge Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 6.75M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 0.02% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 195,167 shares. First Republic Invest accumulated 0% or 17,517 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 3.70M shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 100 shares. 7,980 were reported by Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited. Fmr Limited Liability reported 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp accumulated 3.27 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 75,770 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 2,000 shares. 1.70 million are held by Finepoint Cap Limited Partnership.