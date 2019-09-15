As Gerdau S A (GGB) Stock Value Rose, Holder Contrarian Capital Management Raised Stake; Wolverine Asset Management Increases Stake in Pennantpark Invt (PNNT)

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pennantpark Invt Corp (PNNT) by 81.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 55,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.48% . The hedge fund held 124,244 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $785,000, up from 68,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pennantpark Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.4. About 426,449 shares traded or 30.60% up from the average. PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) has declined 11.47% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PNNT News: 05/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.19; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment 2Q Net Asset Value $9/Share; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $ 9.00; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corp Announces $30M Stk Repurchase Program; 03/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment Access Event Set By Janney for Apr. 5; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP – EXPECTS REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO REMAIN IN PLACE UNTIL EARLIER OF MAY 8, 2019

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 28511.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 21.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 21.35 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.04 million, up from 74,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.27. About 5.90 million shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 09/05/2018 – GERDAU WILL CONTINUE DELEVERAGING DURING NEXT QUARTERS: CEO; 30/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS CHILE REGULATOR APPROVED SALE OF ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR AZEVEDO SAYS POTENTIAL SYSTEMIC RISKS OF REACTIONS TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS ARE WORRYING; 02/04/2018 – GERDAU SAYS IT CONCLUDED SALE OF UNITS IN U.S. TO OPTIMUS STEEL; 03/04/2018 – GERDAU S.A. – Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU MAY RAISE NORTH AMERICA ’18 UTILIZED CAPACITY TO 85%:CEO; 07/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities down as tariff fears heat up; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR ROBERTO AZEVEDO SAYS BRAZIL OFFICIALS HAVE TOLD HIM IT HAS NOT RULED OUT ANY RESPONSE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Gerdau To Stable From Negative; 28/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS PRODUCTION, TRANSPORT OF MATERIALS HURT BY STRIKE

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 5,507 shares to 13,550 shares, valued at $828,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 37,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.74M shares, and cut its stake in Willscot Corp.

More recent Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gerdau SA (GGB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Gerdau cuts 2019 investment plan amid weak demand – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “One of the Hottest Cannabis Growth Stories in the World – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rmg Acquisition Corp by 249,999 shares to 40,001 shares, valued at $401,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (TNA) by 1.43 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,084 shares, and cut its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:LGND).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 13 investors sold PNNT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 26.35 million shares or 1.86% less from 26.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) for 1 shares. Raymond James & Associates has 20,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 40,416 shares. M&T National Bank stated it has 39,422 shares. Confluence Inv Management Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) for 911,169 shares. Advisors Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) for 278,891 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) for 147,801 shares. Huntington Bancshares reported 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Muzinich And accumulated 955,428 shares. Products Prns Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Ares Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 1.12 million shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.88 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Port Assocs Llc holds 0% or 178,549 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Public Lc has 347,704 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alberta Investment Mngmt invested in 163,000 shares.