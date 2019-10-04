As Gerdau S A (GGB) Shares Rose, Gramercy Funds Management Has Upped Holding by $2.37 Million; Welch & Forbes Holding in Ball (BLL) Increased by $774,594

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 11,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 184,376 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.91M, up from 173,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $72.73. About 2.17 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 19/03/2018 – Ball Corp CDS Widens 12 Bps; 14/03/2018 – Dragon Ball and Mario shine again with copyright business; 23/03/2018 – CVR ENERGY SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL RESIGNING EFFECTIVE APRIL 17; 30/05/2018 – Looking Into BlackRock’s Crystal Ball; 30/03/2018 – Sprint Scores with Newest Network Innovation – Sprint Magic Ball; 25/04/2018 – BALL CORP BLL.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 06/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Ball Corp’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’; 16/03/2018 – BEECH-BALL Invented by InventHelp Inventor (PIT-628); 20/03/2018 – APG Cash Drawer Names POS Industry Veteran Nigel Ball as Vice President of Sales; 30/05/2018 – Ball Aerospace Selected to Build Key Instrument Component for NASA’s WFIRST Observatory

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 788,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37 million, up from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.18. About 9.78 million shares traded or 6.54% up from the average. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 13/03/2018 – GERDAU SA GGBR4.SA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 09/05/2018 – MET GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL147.0M; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.48B, EST. R$1.39B; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU WILL CONTINUE DELEVERAGING DURING NEXT QUARTERS: CEO; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET INCOME R$448M; 07/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities down as tariff fears heat up; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 RATING TO CMC’S PROPOSED NOTES; ALL OTHER RATINGS REMAIN ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 07/03/2018 EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian equities lead regional losses as tariff fears heat up; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU SEES FY CAPEX R$1.2B; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $195.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 3.02M shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $10.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 307,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42M shares, and cut its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).

More notable recent Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aphria: Temporary Roadblocks Mean Patience Is Necessary – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Green Growth Brands Fails to Acquire Aphria – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Green Growth Brands to Create First ‘360 Degree’ Cannabis Company Through a Combination with MXY Holdings LLC – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gerdau: The Brazilian Play On U.S. Steel – Seeking Alpha” published on December 31, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This CBD Stock Is Quietly Becoming a Retail Giant – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold BLL shares while 154 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 264.65 million shares or 0.92% more from 262.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw & Inc reported 71,630 shares. Prudential Pcl reported 745,075 shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 53,482 shares. Kings Point Cap Management owns 192 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 1.26 million shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 3,172 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Decatur Cap holds 1.8% or 136,581 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Morgan Stanley holds 0.08% or 4.16M shares. Pointstate Ltd Partnership owns 73,000 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 61,592 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 12,725 shares. 114 were reported by Veritas Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership. Adirondack Trust holds 0.05% or 1,020 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey Wright stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL).