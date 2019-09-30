As Gerdau S A (GGB) Shares Rose, Contrarian Capital Management Lifted Stake by $63.82 Million; Caz Investments LP Increased Its Position in Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) by $334,400 as Stock Declined

Caz Investments Lp increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 1306.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp bought 41,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $386.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 137,970 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN UNDER ARMOUR INC; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Information in Response to Erroneous Research Report; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Info in Response to Research Report; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Believes Report’s Assessment of the Co, Its Business and Strategy Is Fundamentally Flawed; 13/03/2018 – GreenLight Business Model Competition Announces Finalists for Its Sixth Annual Contest; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Greenlight’s David Einhorn Addresses Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 18/05/2018 – Enel, Iberdrola Get Brazil Antitrust Greenlight for Eletropaulo Bids

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 28511.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 21.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 21.35 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.04 million, up from 74,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.09. About 5.66M shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 15/03/2018 – UBS Goes Against Grain on Brazil Steelmaker Gerdau’s Trump Bump; 07/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities down as tariff fears heat up; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 30/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS CHILE REGULATOR APPROVED SALE OF ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET REV. R$10.39B, EST. R$10.36B; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR ROBERTO AZEVEDO SAYS BRAZIL OFFICIALS HAVE TOLD HIM IT HAS NOT RULED OUT ANY RESPONSE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 13/03/2018 – GERDAU SA GGBR4.SA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU AMERISTEEL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU SEES FY CAPEX R$1.2B; 22/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEEL INSTITUTE SAYS THAT US SUSPENSION OF TARIFFS ON BRAZIL WILL LAST FOR 30 DAYS

Caz Investments Lp, which manages about $304.25 million and $33.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Slv 190719C00014500 (Call) by 134,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GLRE shares while 22 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 2.64% less from 16.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement reported 31,883 shares. Highlander Capital Lc has invested 0.01% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Freestone Cap Hldg Ltd Co reported 82,489 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 19,933 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 69,927 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 5,446 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street accumulated 0% or 569,244 shares. Massachusetts-based Monarch Ptnrs Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Caz Invests Lp invested in 45,000 shares. Northern reported 337,406 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 2.02 million shares. Clearbridge Ltd has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Citigroup reported 8,267 shares.

More notable recent Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tracking David Einhorn’s Portfolio – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Greenlight Capital’s (David Einhorn) Q2 2018 Letter – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2018. More interesting news about Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Greenlight Capital (GLRE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Greenlight Capital Re Schedules Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 17, 2017.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 346,341 shares to 751,621 shares, valued at $17.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 556,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE).

More notable recent Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gerdau SA (GGB) CEO Gustavo Werneck on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Cannabis stocks mostly lower as euphoria over banking bill fades in face of tricky U.S. Senate path – MarketWatch” published on September 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gerdau cuts 2019 investment plan amid weak demand – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GGB’s Formal Hostile Bid For Aphria Has One Fatal Flaw – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gerdau’s Share Price Weakness May Not Be Entirely Reasonable – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 31, 2019.