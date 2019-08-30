As Gerdau S A (GGB) Share Value Rose, Contrarian Capital Management Raised Holding by $59.08 Million; Eaton Vance Management Has Cut Its Stake in Conocophillips (COP) by $28.00 Million

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 26394.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 19.69M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 19.77M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.70 million, up from 74,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $3.015. About 2.17 million shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR ROBERTO AZEVEDO SAYS BRAZIL OFFICIALS HAVE TOLD HIM IT HAS NOT RULED OUT ANY RESPONSE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 02/04/2018 – GERDAU SAYS IT CONCLUDED SALE OF UNITS IN U.S. TO OPTIMUS STEEL; 30/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS SALE OF CHILE PLANTS TO BE CONCLUDED IN JULY; 13/03/2018 – GERDAU SA GGBR4.SA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU MAY RAISE NORTH AMERICA ’18 UTILIZED CAPACITY TO 85%:CEO; 30/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS CHILE REGULATOR APPROVED SALE OF ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Gerdau S.A. – Consolidated Information; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Gerdau To Stable From Negative; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS; 04/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Politics, trade talk boost Mexico, rattle Brazil

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 424,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 3.32M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221.52 million, down from 3.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $52.24. About 721,119 shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Successful Results of 2018 Winter Exploration and Appraisal Program in Alaska; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA FOCUSES OIL SHIPPING OPERATIONS ON ITS JOSE TERMINAL ON VENEZUELA’S EAST COAST AFTER CONOCO ACTIONS; 15/05/2018 – COP SEES FY 10+% OUTPUT GROWTH/DEBT-ADJ. SHR, 5+% MARGIN GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS TALKING WITH MIDSTREAM COMPANIES NOW ABOUT SECURING SPACE ON FUTURE PIPELINES OUT OF PERMIAN; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS IT WILL PURSUE ‘ALL AVAILABLE LEGAL AVENUES’ TO OBTAIN ‘FULL AND FAIR COMPENSATION’ FOR EXPROPRIATED ASSETS IN VENEZUELA; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF 2018 WINTER; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO FACES ‘POTENTIAL CRISIS’ FROM LEGAL DISPUTE BETWEEN CONOCO AND VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – EARLY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER CO TO PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $43.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 18,300 shares to 189,816 shares, valued at $13.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc by 130,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Provident Management Inc has 0.07% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Hennessy Advsrs holds 0.12% or 37,900 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 228,490 shares. M Kraus has invested 2% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 3,664 are owned by Eqis Capital. Wesbanco Bancorp has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset reported 98,768 shares. Country Club Na accumulated 0.45% or 57,803 shares. Sirios Management Limited Partnership owns 77,845 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. 59,280 were reported by Mcmillion. 8,879 are held by Ashfield Prns Ltd Company. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.12% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 465,189 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,090 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. First Dallas Secs Incorporated has invested 0.17% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Fiduciary Tru Company invested in 29,077 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 16,229 shares to 14,873 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.