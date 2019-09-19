As Gerdau S A (GGB) Market Value Rose, Gramercy Funds Management Has Raised by $2.37 Million Its Stake; Glendon Capital Management LP Position in Ally Finl (ALLY) Trimmed by $3.00 Million

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.85M, down from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.64. About 122,063 shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Auto Receivables Trust 2018-2 Notes; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial: Earnings Growth to Support Increased Capital Generation, Deployment; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Ongoing Effective Tax Rate of 23%-24%; 02/04/2018 – Ally Encourages Children to Practice Money Mindfulness This Financial Literacy Month; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Net Financing Revenue Up 6%-8%, Ex-Core OID; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Provision Expense Flat to Down 10%; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Net Financing Revenue Up 3%-6%, Ex-Core OID; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followed by “Modern Millennial”; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Au

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 788,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37 million, up from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.19. About 149,058 shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS – TO USE OFFERING’S PROCEEDS TO FINANCE PART OF ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN U.S. REBAR STEEL MILL, FABRICATION ASSETS FROM GERDAU S.A; 13/03/2018 – GERDAU SA GGBR4.SA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 09/05/2018 – MET GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL147.0M; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.48B, EST. R$1.39B; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU WILL CONTINUE DELEVERAGING DURING NEXT QUARTERS: CEO; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR ROBERTO AZEVEDO SAYS BRAZIL OFFICIALS HAVE TOLD HIM IT HAS NOT RULED OUT ANY RESPONSE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Gerdau To Stable From Negative; 04/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Politics, trade talk boost Mexico, rattle Brazil; 02/04/2018 – GERDAU SAYS IT CONCLUDED SALE OF UNITS IN U.S. TO OPTIMUS STEEL

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.70M for 8.93 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

