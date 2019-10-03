As Gerdau S A (GGB) Market Value Rose, Contrarian Capital Management Has Upped by $63.82 Million Its Stake; Mig Capital Holds Holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL)

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 28511.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 21.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 21.35M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.04 million, up from 74,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.98. About 64,838 shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL441.0M; 13/03/2018 – GERDAU SA GGBR4.SA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU MAY RAISE NORTH AMERICA ’18 UTILIZED CAPACITY TO 85%:CEO; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.48B, EST. R$1.39B; 02/04/2018 – GERDAU SAYS IT CONCLUDED SALE OF UNITS IN U.S. TO OPTIMUS STEEL; 19/04/2018 – GERDAU RAISES PRICE OF CONCRETE REBAR PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU AMERISTEEL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: GERDAU 1Q ADJ NET R$451M; 09/05/2018 – MET GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL147.0M; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 17,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 195,505 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.70 million, up from 178,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $103.39. About 31,061 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $620.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 64,311 shares to 590,689 shares, valued at $41.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 11,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,735 shares, and cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Llc owns 94,660 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited stated it has 1,890 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 265,881 were accumulated by Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp. 2,410 were accumulated by Conning. Garnet Equity Capital Hldgs has 7.1% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 45,000 shares. New York-based Pinnacle Associates Ltd has invested 1.98% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% or 26,037 shares. Telemus Lc reported 52,641 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 995,221 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability has 37 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Inc owns 3,084 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation owns 5.40M shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 250,355 shares. Assetmark accumulated 12 shares or 0% of the stock.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 5,507 shares to 13,550 shares, valued at $828,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 38,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Intlg S A.