As Gerdau S A (GGB) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Gramercy Funds Management Raised Its Position; Shareholder Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Lifted Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Position

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 788,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37 million, up from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1. About 9.43M shares traded or 4.77% up from the average. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET REV. R$10.39B, EST. R$10.36B; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU: BOARD APPROVES INTEREST ON EQUITY PAYMENT OF BRL136.2M; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q ADJ NET R$448M; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Gerdau To Stable From Negative; 22/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEEL INSTITUTE SAYS THAT US SUSPENSION OF TARIFFS ON BRAZIL WILL LAST FOR 30 DAYS; 02/04/2018 – GERDAU SAYS IT CONCLUDED SALE OF UNITS IN U.S. TO OPTIMUS STEEL; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR AZEVEDO SAYS POTENTIAL SYSTEMIC RISKS OF REACTIONS TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS ARE WORRYING; 13/03/2018 – GERDAU SA GGBR4.SA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS; 09/05/2018 – Gerdau S.A. – Consolidated Information

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 4,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 672,805 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.12M, up from 668,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Paylocity Holding Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $98.83. About 304,563 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 27C; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 04/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold PCTY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 31.00 million shares or 2.54% more from 30.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westfield Management LP accumulated 146,375 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 17,920 shares. The Texas-based Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Axa accumulated 123,300 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 2,700 shares. Jane Street Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 44,159 shares. Panagora Asset reported 42,788 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Sei Invests Communication has invested 0.02% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). 757,846 were reported by Invesco Limited. Citigroup reported 93,238 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 7,088 shares. Eam Invsts Limited Liability Corp invested in 15,291 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). 316,274 were accumulated by Federated Investors Pa.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $3.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3,280 shares to 390,612 shares, valued at $66.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 23,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,499 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).