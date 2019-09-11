As Gerdau S A (GGB) Market Valuation Rose, Contrarian Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $59.08 Million; Boyar Asset Management Lifted Discovery (DISCK) Stake

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 26394.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 19.69M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 19.77 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.70M, up from 74,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.22. About 2.08 million shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 07/03/2018 EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian equities lead regional losses as tariff fears heat up; 19/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS – TO USE OFFERING’S PROCEEDS TO FINANCE PART OF ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN U.S. REBAR STEEL MILL, FABRICATION ASSETS FROM GERDAU S.A; 09/05/2018 – MET GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL147.0M; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU SEES FY CAPEX R$1.2B; 28/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS PRODUCTION, TRANSPORT OF MATERIALS HURT BY STRIKE; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET INCOME R$448M; 04/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Politics, trade talk boost Mexico, rattle Brazil; 02/04/2018 – GERDAU SAYS IT CONCLUDED SALE OF UNITS IN U.S. TO OPTIMUS STEEL; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET REV. R$10.39B, EST. R$10.36B; 15/03/2018 – UBS Goes Against Grain on Brazil Steelmaker Gerdau’s Trump Bump

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 50,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 130,712 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 80,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.89. About 238,241 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Call) by 8.27 million shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.