As Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Rutabaga Capital Management Cut by $405,600 Its Stake; Newmont Mining (NEM) Holder Cheviot Value Management Decreased Its Position

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $37.66. About 10.22 million shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 33,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.10% . The hedge fund held 429,883 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, down from 463,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Geospace Technologies Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.79. About 56,035 shares traded. Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) has risen 12.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GEOS News: 23/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Ready to Save ONE20 ELD Fleets; 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Rev $19.2M; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORP AS OF FEB 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Loss/Shr 36c; 03/04/2018 Lemelson Capital Management, LLC Reports 8.4% Stake In Geospace Technologies; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC-CALLED FOR REPLACEMENT OF MANAGEMENT OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES, EXPLORATION OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES WITH INVESTMENT BANK; 03/04/2018 – IGNORE: LEMELSON LETTER TO GEOS WAS REPORTED IN FEB; 21/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Rescues Abandoned ONE20 ELD Users; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC- CALLING FOR IMMEDIATE REMOVAL, FOR CAUSE, OF RICK WHEELER, CEO AND TOM MCENTIRE, CFO OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES; 03/04/2018 – GEOS HOLDER LEMELSON CALLS FOR REPLACEMENT OF MANAGEMENT

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Newmont Goldcorp Ranked Top Miner on CR Magazineâ€™s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now That the Fed Cut Rates – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Top 10 Most Overbought Stocks Via Benzinga Pro’s Radar Tool For Friday, June 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont Mining declares $0.88 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.15M for 22.96 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

