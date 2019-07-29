As Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Shares Declined, Rutabaga Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $405,600; Confluence Investment Management Has Lifted Stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) as Share Price Rose

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 4,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,484 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 55,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $121.51. About 235,302 shares traded or 46.32% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 29.69% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 33,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 429,883 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, down from 463,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Geospace Technologies Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.67M market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.38. About 42,966 shares traded. Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) has risen 34.23% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GEOS News: 03/04/2018 – IGNORE: LEMELSON LETTER TO GEOS WAS REPORTED IN FEB; 21/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Rescues Abandoned ONE20 ELD Users; 23/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Ready to Save ONE20 ELD Fleets; 03/05/2018 – GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES 2Q REV. $19.2M; 07/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC- CALLING FOR IMMEDIATE REMOVAL, FOR CAUSE, OF RICK WHEELER, CEO AND TOM MCENTIRE, CFO OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES; 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Loss/Shr 36c; 22/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Ready to Save ONE20 ELD Jobs; 03/04/2018 – GEOS HOLDER LEMELSON CALLS FOR REPLACEMENT OF MANAGEMENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Geospace Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEOS)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Fifth Third Fincl Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 544 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 947 shares. 3.26 million are held by Vanguard Grp Incorporated. The Virginia-based Bb&T Ltd Company has invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Pinebridge Lp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). United Service Automobile Association owns 37,869 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 45,743 shares in its portfolio. Granahan Investment Mgmt Ma reported 115,660 shares. Citadel Ltd invested in 25,297 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 55,018 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon owns 0.01% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 378,708 shares. Blair William & Il invested in 0.02% or 33,500 shares. Kbc Nv accumulated 0.01% or 8,680 shares.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 33,252 shares to 923,549 shares, valued at $151.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares National Amt (MUB) by 24,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,719 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (NYSE:RLH) by 198,400 shares to 481,052 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pctel Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 385,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 941,895 shares, and has risen its stake in The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK).