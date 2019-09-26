As Geo Group (Put) (GEO) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Muzinich & Company Has Increased Its Holding; Mellanox Technologies LTD Shs (MLNX) Shareholder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Increased Position by $28.35 Million

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc (Put) (GEO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.37. About 102,277 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd Shs (MLNX) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 257,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $241.28M, up from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $112. About 20,743 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD: MELLANOX ACTION EMPHASIZES CHANGE IS NEEDED; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Selects Univa to Extend Silicon Design HPC Cluster to Hybrid Cloud; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Surpasses One Million 100Gb/s Ports With LinkX™ Optical Transceivers and Cables; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Starboard Value LP/; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2018 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Hldrs; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 85C; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO $103

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $481.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income Cor by 82,744 shares to 150,716 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 39,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 755,310 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

More notable recent The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “24 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GEO Group And CoreCivic: The Prisoner’s Dilemma – REITs Version – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By The GEO Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:GEO) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much is The GEO Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:GEO) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On The Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpine Mngmt Inc reported 1.57M shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.03% or 631,051 shares in its portfolio. Longfellow Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.19% or 1,999 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc owns 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 177 shares. Bancorporation Of America De accumulated 0% or 257,375 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.1% stake. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 123,978 shares. North Carolina-based Carroll Fincl has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). One Cap Management accumulated 3,000 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Co reported 7,697 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 789 shares or 0% of the stock. Colorado-based Icon Advisers Company has invested 0.03% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Monetary Mgmt accumulated 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 37,126 shares.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mellanox: Long The Deal Spread – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nvidia +6% as gaming strength offsets datacenter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nvidia: The Acquisition Of Mellanox Increases Risks – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MLNX, TNXP among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy at a Discount – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc Com (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 51,189 shares to 168,811 shares, valued at $12.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 66,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,500 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.