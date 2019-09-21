As Geo Group (Put) (GEO) Stock Declined, Shareholder Muzinich & Company Has Upped Its Position; Findlay Park Partners Llp Holding in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Trimmed by $78.32 Million

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 40.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 340,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 497,529 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.49M, down from 838,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $266.41. About 736,999 shares traded or 32.19% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc (Put) (GEO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31 million, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 2.42M shares traded or 131.18% up from the average. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018

More notable recent The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On The Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Geo Group: Class action lawsuit alleges ‘inhumane’ treatment at facilities – South Florida – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $481.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 321,220 shares to 3.47M shares, valued at $22.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pennantpark Invt Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 106,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 955,428 shares, and cut its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Investment Management Inc has 0.03% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 20,793 shares. Moreover, Aldebaran Financial has 0.45% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 2,850 shares. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated reported 1.69M shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring State Bank, a Maryland-based fund reported 7,115 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 0.01% stake. Smithfield Trust invested in 0% or 129 shares. Moreover, Bridgewater Associate LP has 0.05% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 30,251 shares. Bank Of America Corp De has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 350,188 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund holds 1,303 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mader & Shannon Wealth owns 5,407 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Electron Cap Partners Limited Com accumulated 1.83% or 58,438 shares. Comerica Retail Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 12,231 shares. 2,202 were accumulated by Sfmg Ltd Liability Com. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.11% or 88,144 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 0.02% or 1,610 shares.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 583,000 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $120.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 251,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 529,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 EPS, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $214.80 million for 19.36 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual EPS reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.