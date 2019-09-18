As Geo Group (Put) (GEO) Market Valuation Declined, Muzinich & Company Has Increased Position by $945,000; Fayez Sarofim & Company Stake in Homedepotinc (HD) Lowered as Stock Price Rose

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc (Put) (GEO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31 million, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 561,865 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased its stake in Homedepotinc (HD) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company sold 3,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 139,149 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.94M, down from 143,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Homedepotinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $230.21. About 3.60 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66 billion and $19.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&Pglobalinc. by 64,676 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $255.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshirehathawaycla (BRKA) by 22 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitivesurgicalinc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.84 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 118,249 were reported by Marshall Wace Llp. Hanson Mcclain has 0.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 9,606 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited holds 2,103 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 6,950 are held by Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Lc. Buckingham Capital Mgmt Inc reported 31,722 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability Company owns 114,000 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp owns 391,078 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated reported 27,275 shares. Illinois-based Optimum Investment Advsr has invested 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First City Capital Mgmt has invested 4.58% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Marshall And Sullivan Wa holds 3.6% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 24,514 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com has invested 0.25% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bridgeway Cap Management has 59,100 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 64,594 shares. Green Valley Investors, Delaware-based fund reported 439,115 shares.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $481.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN) by 60,300 shares to 653,204 shares, valued at $26.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monroe Cap Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 147,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293 shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Invt Corp.