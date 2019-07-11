As Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Valuation Declined, Muzinich & Company Has Raised by $355,300 Its Holding; Community Health Sys New (CYH) Position Has Increased by Citigroup Inc

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.89% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.1. About 1.36 million shares traded or 94.51% up from the average. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 9.85% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (CYH) by 64.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 135,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 345,170 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 209,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Community Health Sys Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.73% or $0.175 during the last trading session, reaching $2.425. About 2.30 million shares traded or 17.21% up from the average. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 24.66% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 14/03/2018 – S&P REVISES COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; 01/05/2018 – Community Health Sys 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH IS SAID TO TAP LAZARD AS ADVISER: REORG; 26/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS- ON MARCH 23, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT, RESTATEMENT AGREEMENT TO AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 25, 2007 -SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Community Health Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 20 Days; 04/05/2018 – Community Health Seeks to Buy Time to Heal With Debt Exchange; 25/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH CITES $1,925M NEW 9.875% JUNIOR-PRIORITY NOTES; 27/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS: PACT TO SELL THREE TN HOSPITALS TO; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – ABL FACILITY INCLUDES BORROWING CAPACITY AVAILABLE FOR LETTERS OF CREDIT OF $50 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell the Assets of Ocala, Florida Hospital

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 115,994 shares to 58,306 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Front Yd Residential Corp by 73,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,981 shares, and cut its stake in U S G Corp (Put) (NYSE:USG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold CYH shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 110.55 million shares or 4.62% less from 115.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 126,456 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 67,925 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 22,855 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Jefferies Limited Company has 0% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Ltd accumulated 3.73 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 82,691 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Inv Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Whittier holds 0% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Limited reported 44,501 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon reported 1.35 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 17,000 shares. Swiss Bank stated it has 158,926 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 333 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $320,000 activity.