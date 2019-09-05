As Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Stock Value Declined, Muzinich & Company Increased by $355,300 Its Position; Stonebridge Capital Management Trimmed Its Fastenal Co Com (FAST) Position by $369,600

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.58. About 485,192 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co Com (FAST) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 5,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 26,665 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 32,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.96. About 1.78 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Tcp Cap Corp by 1.03 million shares to 771,230 shares, valued at $10.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Mtn Fin Corp (NYSE:NMFC) by 120,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 933,594 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 450 shares to 1,415 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,147 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 2,500 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.44 million for 20.81 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

