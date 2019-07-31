As Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Stock Price Declined, Muzinich & Company Raised by $355,300 Its Holding; Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding by $2.17 Million as Stock Value Rose

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 7,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,396 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.89 million, down from 62,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $283.91. About 1.09M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $17.03. About 1.12 million shares traded or 26.53% up from the average. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 9.85% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Tcp Cap Corp by 1.03 million shares to 771,230 shares, valued at $10.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 44,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 794,771 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs (Put).

More notable recent The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The GEO Group’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The GEO Group, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Mylan, Pfizer’s Upjohn To Merge – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GEO Group, CoreCivic fall after Fifth Third turns away from private prison firms – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “For-Profit Prison Operators Trade Down As House Oversight Panel Announces Investigation – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 24.64 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Karp Management has invested 0.48% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Amg Tru Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Garrison Bradford & Assocs Incorporated invested in 4.4% or 18,950 shares. National Ins Tx reported 65,650 shares. Cadence Fincl Bank Na owns 5,787 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. 16,615 are owned by Keating Inv Counselors. Moreover, Rodgers Brothers Inc has 0.13% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Missouri-based Confluence Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.71% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Paloma Prns Management stated it has 3,866 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc owns 110,648 shares or 3.21% of their US portfolio. Cap Investment Ltd owns 740 shares. Ativo Capital Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 10,658 shares.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 20,140 shares to 61,000 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 9,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).