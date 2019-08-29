As Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Stock Price Declined, Muzinich & Company Raised by $355,300 Its Position; As Boston Beer (SAM) Stock Value Rose, D-E Shaw & Company Has Upped Holding

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 478,695 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Boston Beer Inc (SAM) by 386.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 38,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The hedge fund held 48,612 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.33 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $438.05. About 147,228 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 20/03/2018 Boston Beer Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Tops Estimates as New CEO Takes Over — Earnings Review; 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q NET REV. $190.5M, EST. $176.0M; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC – 2018 ESTIMATED CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MLN AND $65 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Boston Beer Earnings: Things Are Looking ‘Rosé’ — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q EPS 78c; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Tcp Cap Corp by 1.03M shares to 771,230 shares, valued at $10.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 178,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Kcap Finl Inc (NASDAQ:KCAP).

