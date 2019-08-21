As Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Stock Declined, Muzinich & Company Upped Position; Primecap Management Company Increases Stake in General Dynamics (GD)

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $17.75. About 70,074 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 3,000 shares as the company's stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 700,990 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.66M, up from 697,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $187.77. About 142,343 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset has invested 0.03% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Creative Planning accumulated 0.01% or 14,795 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant Hamill Limited has 0.01% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 4,744 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested 0% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Grace White Incorporated reported 20,000 shares stake. Argent Tru holds 7,939 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 104,877 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) invested in 4,652 shares. Fosun Ltd reported 1,204 shares. Coastline Tru Co owns 9,594 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. American Gp invested in 91,201 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Com Of Vermont has invested 0.23% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 52,924 shares. 52,062 were reported by Hightower Advsrs Limited Co. Zeke Advisors Limited Liability reported 4,336 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 578,000 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $89.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 68,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57.80M shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pennantpark Invt Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 369,435 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $7.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 44,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 794,771 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

More notable recent The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "The GEO Group Inc (GEO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "GEO Group +3.5% after boosting year FFO guidance – Seeking Alpha" published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Unique High-Yield Opportunity: GEO Group At 11% Yield – Seeking Alpha" on August 07, 2019.