As Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Stock Declined, Muzinich & Company Boosted Holding; Park Avenue Securities Increases Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.28% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $17.93. About 781,077 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 9.85% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 5,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,117 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.57. About 6.05 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO)

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 802,373 shares to 3.79M shares, valued at $24.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 14,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 665,414 shares, and cut its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grassi Mgmt accumulated 1.03% or 128,998 shares. Fragasso Group Inc Inc accumulated 63,976 shares or 0.74% of the stock. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp holds 202,589 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Suncoast Equity Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dubuque Bancorp stated it has 2.78% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). King Luther Cap Mngmt owns 571,956 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual accumulated 185,423 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 27.34 million shares or 1.62% of the stock. Bonness has invested 2.79% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Old Republic International reported 1.70M shares. Seizert Capital Prtn Ltd owns 879,363 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement accumulated 21,642 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi invested in 2,725 shares. Waddell Reed Financial Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 617,590 shares. Anchor Advisors Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63B and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Actively Managed Exchange Traded Commodity Fd Tr Optimum Yield Divsf Commodity Strategy No K1 Etf by 25,045 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $27.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Fltg Rate Nt Etf (FLOT) by 9,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,608 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Edge Msci Usa Momentum Factor Etf (MTUM).