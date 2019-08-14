As Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Stock Declined, Muzinich & Company Lifted Holding by $355,300; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Boosted Stake by $450,000

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 876.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 100,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 10.78M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s New Licenses Sales Drop While Revenue Meets Estimates; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives; 17/04/2018 – Deloitte named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% IN 4Q; 23/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Launches Career Center; 03/04/2018 – Bluecore Hires Two Former BlueKai/Oracle Leaders; Sets Its Sights on Retail Data; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use AI to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE WINS REVIVAL OF BILLION-DOLLAR CASE AGAINST GOOGLE; 14/05/2018 – KPMG Collaborates With Oracle To Enhance Healthcare Cloud Solutions

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company's stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.02. About 418,201 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ofs Cap Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) by 100,462 shares to 85,993 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Strategic Income Cor by 233,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,460 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Tcp Cap Corp.

More notable recent The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should You Be Impressed By The GEO Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:GEO) ROE? – Yahoo Finance" on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Wall Street Breakfast: Fed Frenzy On Wall Street – Seeking Alpha" published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On The Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) – Yahoo Finance" on June 11, 2019.