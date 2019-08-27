As Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Share Value Declined, Muzinich & Company Increased Its Holding; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Holder Country Club Trust Company Has Decreased by $3.91 Million Its Position

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 166,916 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 18.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 73,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 324,458 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.52 million, down from 398,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.05. About 6.88 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tcg Bdc Inc by 137,637 shares to 587,335 shares, valued at $8.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 178,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 786,591 were reported by Jupiter Asset Management. Valicenti Advisory Serv Incorporated accumulated 5,916 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Yhb Inc stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Washington Trust Financial Bank reported 2.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Ohio-based Johnson Investment Counsel has invested 0.36% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Company invested in 9.61 million shares. Grace & White has invested 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Da Davidson holds 484,071 shares. John G Ullman & Assocs invested in 0.24% or 24,100 shares. Cwm Lc owns 27,392 shares. Moreover, Virtu Fincl Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Logan Cap Management holds 1.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 340,002 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma reported 20.66M shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Colonial Trust holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 148,364 shares. The Wisconsin-based Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Llc has invested 0.9% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 18,463 shares to 212,139 shares, valued at $16.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 25,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).