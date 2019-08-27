As Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Market Value Declined, Holder Muzinich & Company Has Raised Its Holding; Pecaut & Company Trimmed Its Stake in Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) by $321,300 as Stock Rose

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $169.95. About 185,523 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Grocery & Other Merchandise Up 6% in FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES SAYS ROBERT J. MYERS RETIRING; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Board Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Board; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Bd Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Bd Leadership; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Implements Director Age, Tenure Limits; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Has Authorized a New $300 M Shr Repurchase Program Through Fiscal Yr 2020; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Expects the Cumulative Savings of Store-Level Operating Expenditures to Be $200M by FY21; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Prepared Food and Fountain Sales Up 2% – 3%; 08/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC CASY.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $112

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $17.22. About 569,506 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.17 million for 21.35 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Invs accumulated 0% or 366 shares. Zebra Mgmt Lc accumulated 2,709 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 213,751 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Company holds 0.05% or 19,466 shares in its portfolio. Us Bankshares De owns 5,624 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 139 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.3% or 62,127 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 183,793 shares. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 91,500 shares. Sit Investment Inc reported 5,675 shares. Mckinley Capital Limited Co Delaware owns 3,247 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,192 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Epoch Inv Partners Inc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Tower Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Smithfield owns 20 shares.

