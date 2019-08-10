As Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Market Value Declined, Holder Muzinich & Company Has Raised Position; Castleark Management Boosted Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Position by $1.63 Million as Stock Price Declined

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 21.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 62,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 355,538 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, up from 292,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $27.14. About 1.89 million shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC HZNP.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.17 BLN TO $1.2 BLN; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 6C; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issued Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering Ravicti Oral Liquid; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q EBITDA $33.6M; 06/03/2018 Horizon Pharma plc Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS, HORIZON PHARMA IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering RAVICTI® (glycerol phenylbutyrate) Oral Liquid; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.85. About 650,705 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c

More notable recent The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By The GEO Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:GEO) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GEO Group declares $0.48 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The GEO Group Inc (GEO) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The GEO Group’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The GEO Group Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income Cor by 233,356 shares to 233,460 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 14,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 665,414 shares, and cut its stake in Tcg Bdc Inc.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3,080 shares to 42,134 shares, valued at $11.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 21,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,467 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Disp Svcs Inc Del.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Limited Com invested in 1.17M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 698,000 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership reported 1.17M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 64,175 were accumulated by Us Financial Bank De. Quantbot Technology LP has 10,732 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 67,318 are owned by Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. 21,100 were accumulated by Profund Advsr Lc. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Northern holds 0.02% or 2.35M shares. Caprock Incorporated holds 0.06% or 12,306 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 585,436 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp, New York-based fund reported 872,388 shares. Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.14% stake.

More notable recent Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How Horizon Therapeutics Blew Past Wall Street Estimates in Q1 – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Down 9.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Horizon Pharma prices stock offering at $24.50; shares down 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Buy Horizon Therapeutics At $15, Earn 9% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of HZNP September 20th Options Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.