As Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Market Value Declined, Holder Muzinich & Company Has Upped Position; As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Shares Rose, Route One Investment Company LP Has Increased Position

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 1.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.20 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.24 million, up from 6.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $25.88. About 2.42 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”); 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 20/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL SAID TO BE IN TALKS WITH SUNRISE FOR JV WITH UPC; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.85. About 1.26 million shares traded or 69.91% up from the average. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 9.85% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 1.84M shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $111.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 5,177 shares to 7,053 shares, valued at $410,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN) by 18,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 713,504 shares, and cut its stake in Ofs Cap Corp (NASDAQ:OFS).

