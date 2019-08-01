As Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Market Valuation Declined, Muzinich & Company Boosted by $355,300 Its Holding; As Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Market Value Declined, Vanguard Group Has Increased Holding by $4.43 Million

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.53. About 1.31 million shares traded or 45.13% up from the average. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.30% . The institutional investor held 9.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.78M, up from 7.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Cedar Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $2.61. About 524,141 shares traded or 66.14% up from the average. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) has declined 39.83% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDR News: 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.15 TO $0.13; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust 1Q FFO 9c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust 1Q Rev $37.6M; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 15c-Loss 13c; 17/04/2018 Cedar Realty Trust Chief Faces Sexual-Harassment Allegations; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDR); 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.58 TO $0.60; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 NAREIT-DEFINED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.53 TO $0.55; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 26c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold CDR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 78.70 million shares or 1.37% more from 77.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 390,582 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc stated it has 682,447 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Lc owns 2,079 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ajo LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR). Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 132,873 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2.62M were reported by State Street. Art Advsr Limited Com accumulated 63,837 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR). Nomura Asset Mngmt Communications owns 57,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership invested in 131,222 shares. New York-based Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR). Highlander Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR). Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR). Foundry Prtn Limited Liability holds 1.31M shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 1.38 million shares.

More notable recent Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Ball Aerospace Completes Critical Design Review of NASA’s IXPE Mission – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cedar Realty Trust Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cedar Realty: Preferred Stock Offers 7.4% Yield, A Large Discount On Improving Quality – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cedar Realty Trust: Arbitrage In Preferred Stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cedar Realty Trust To Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 164,095 shares to 14.35M shares, valued at $1.49 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 79,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.89M shares, and cut its stake in Atn Intl Inc.

