As Geo Group New (GEO) Stock Declined, Honeywell International Trimmed Holding; Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Stake by $5.19 Million; Stock Value Rose

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (GEO) by 35.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 24,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 44,740 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, down from 68,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 2.82 million shares traded or 175.52% up from the average. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) by 23.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 133,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 434,331 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.28 million, down from 567,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Douglas Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $45.23. About 185,919 shares traded or 196.34% up from the average. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) has declined 13.38% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $15.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU) by 634,727 shares to 8.52M shares, valued at $266.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (NYSE:MMC) by 214,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.78 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold PLOW shares while 37 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 19.70 million shares or 0.12% more from 19.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Service Group holds 5,060 shares. Comerica Financial Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). 38,483 were reported by California Employees Retirement. 1.13 million are held by Wells Fargo Mn. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Partners has invested 0% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). M&T Natl Bank Corporation reported 26,465 shares. Moreover, Bernzott Capital Advisors has 4.07% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Texas Yale has 0.04% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 46,151 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 16,165 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Mgmt Lp has invested 0.54% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Financial Bank Of America De reported 78,972 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westwood Hldg Group Inc Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) for 603,742 shares.

Analysts await Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.44 per share. PLOW’s profit will be $10.94M for 23.56 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Douglas Dynamics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.96% negative EPS growth.

