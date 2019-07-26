As Geo Group New (GEO) Share Value Declined, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Decreased Position; Glu Mobile Com (GLUU) Market Valuation Declined While Timpani Capital Management Boosted Its Position

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc Com (GLUU) by 25.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 39,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 195,264 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 155,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 6.93% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 1.27M shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 60.69% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M; 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 2C

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (GEO) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 63,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.97M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.38M, down from 5.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.58. About 562,526 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 9.85% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share

Analysts await The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.6 per share. GEO’s profit will be $80.01 million for 6.28 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by The GEO Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spire Inc by 17,570 shares to 72,657 shares, valued at $5.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Armstrong Flooring Inc by 145,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings by 14,673 shares to 18,018 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 5,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,289 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc Com (NASDAQ:OMCL).

