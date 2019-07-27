As Geo Group New (GEO) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Deprince Race & Zollo Has Cut by $10.00 Million Its Stake; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Holding in Caterpillar Del Com (CAT) Has Increased as Share Value Declined

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (CAT) by 124.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,366 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $727,000, up from 2,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $132.92. About 4.23 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q REV. $12.9B, EST. $12.04B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES 1Q AS `HIGH WATER MARK’ FOR THE YEAR; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.25 TO $11.25, EST. $9.270; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Officer Retirement; 30/04/2018 – `As Good as It Gets’ Worry Goes Beyond Caterpillar: Markets Live; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 28%; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NOT SEEING PRICING ENVIRONMENT IMPROVING FOR MINING EQUIP; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Mutual Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits Caterpillar: 13F

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (GEO) by 36.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 526,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 922,106 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.70M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 1.89 million shares traded or 117.38% up from the average. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 9.85% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53

Analysts await The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.6 per share. GEO’s profit will be $80.00M for 6.25 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by The GEO Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in York Wtr Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 19,585 shares to 103,231 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Game Technolog by 752,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.24% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Madison Inv Inc accumulated 134,072 shares. Moreover, Nordea Invest Management has 0.15% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Sandy Spring State Bank holds 0.13% or 11,593 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, B & T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt has 0.97% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Conning has 0.06% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 15,148 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 471,121 shares. Frontier Invest Mngmt accumulated 4,434 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sg Americas Limited Com owns 71,050 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.22% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Norinchukin Retail Bank The owns 0.32% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 185,843 shares. Eastern Bancorporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 106,283 shares. Signalpoint Asset Lc owns 3,075 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc invested in 2.55 million shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.27% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 24,246 shares to 53,069 shares, valued at $9.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Crp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,938 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).