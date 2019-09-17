As Geo Group New (GEO) Market Valuation Declined, Capital Growth Management LP Boosted by $420,000 Its Holding; As International Business Machs (IBM) Valuation Rose, Camarda Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $431,824

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 17.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc sold 3,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 14,653 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02 million, down from 17,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $141.27. About 1.15 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS; 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 27/03/2018 – Stefanini Wins Award at IBM Think 2018 Event in Las Vegas; 19/03/2018 – IBM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate AI with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (GEO) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The hedge fund held 1.68M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.34M, up from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $17.82. About 248,665 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 340,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $8.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Realty Invt Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 170,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equity (NYSE:ARE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stearns Services Group reported 0.2% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Boston Advisors Lc holds 0.07% or 9,171 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.72% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 29,300 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0.48% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Reliant Investment Management Ltd Liability owns 3,394 shares. Moon Mngmt Ltd Liability has 2,535 shares. Telos Mngmt owns 0.17% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,243 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 71.87M shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Inc Ca holds 0.02% or 900 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0.62% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Birch Hill Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 7,022 shares. Orca Investment Mgmt Ltd Company, Oregon-based fund reported 15,313 shares. Westwood Hldgs Group has 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Columbia Asset has 24,207 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.19% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3.49 million shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 13.08 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

