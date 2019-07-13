As Genworth Finl (Put) (GNW) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Centerbridge Partners LP Trimmed Holding; Etrade Capital Management Decreased Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Position by $1.39 Million

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 71.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 53,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,706 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 75,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.46. About 951,649 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering RAVICTI® (glycerol phenylbutyrate) Oral Liquid; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.17B-$1.20B; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 6C; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issued Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering Ravicti Oral Liquid; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To EBIT $390M-EBIT $415M; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE WITH CLAIMS COVERING RAVICTI ORAL LIQUID; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (GNW) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 1.26M shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.57M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83M, down from 3.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.92. About 1.75M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM A$174.1M; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO 4TH WAIVER TO EXTEND DEADLINE; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Profit Drops; Announces Buyback

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $204,559 activity.

Analysts await Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. HZNP’s profit will be $72.10M for 15.04 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Co holds 0.19% or 7.86M shares in its portfolio. Principal Fin Grp has 1.02 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Whittier Com stated it has 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 83,848 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 9,910 shares or 0% of the stock. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Com reported 0.06% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Strs Ohio stated it has 28,000 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0% or 27,000 shares. Millennium Ltd has 0.03% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Tekla Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). 284,397 were accumulated by Congress Asset Ma. 1492 Cap Lc accumulated 193,063 shares or 4.32% of the stock. Fmr Lc holds 5.21M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 700 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% or 10,349 shares.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16,137 shares to 224,813 shares, valued at $8.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 5,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 359,372 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 209 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 97,865 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2.06 million are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Jpmorgan Chase And Company invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Sterling Management Limited Liability Company reported 298,187 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 0.01% or 58,726 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Schneider reported 795,451 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Llc has 242,998 shares. Swiss Bancshares stated it has 972,486 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Adirondack Rech Mngmt reported 451,561 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Co owns 1.22M shares.

Analysts await Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 35.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNW’s profit will be $130.86 million for 3.77 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Genworth Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

