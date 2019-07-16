As Genworth Finl (Put) (GNW) Stock Price Declined, Centerbridge Partners LP Decreased Its Stake; Transcanada (TRP) Holder Rare Infrastructure LTD Upped Holding

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 6,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,909 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.20 million, up from 220,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 318,265 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS NO MATERIAL FINL IMPACT FROM PROPOSED TAX; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q EPS C$0.83; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS COMPANY CONSIDERING JV PARTNERS FOR COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE PROJECT -CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividends; 22/03/2018 – PETRONAS SAYS ITS CANADIAN UNIT PROGRESS ENERGY IS ONE OF ELEVEN SHIPPERS INVOLVED IN APPLICATION FOR NORTH MONTNEY MAINLINE EXTENSION PIPELINE PROPOSED BY TRANSCANADA; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA COMPLETES NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – U.S. lifts TransCanada Keystone oil pipeline pressure restrictions; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – INCREASE IN OVERALL COMPARABLE EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 INCREASED DUE TO HIGHER VOLUMES ON KEYSTONE PIPELINE SYSTEM, AMONG OTHERS; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA: OPEN SEASON CLOSED MARCH 15, WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (GNW) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 1.26M shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.57M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83 million, down from 3.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $3.875. About 402,652 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 31/05/2018 – New Genworth Website Offers Empathy, Insights to Help Families Navigate the Financial Challenges of Aging; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT FY17 RESULTS UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Rev $2.12B; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 1.23 million shares to 6.43M shares, valued at $184.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 53,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,899 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Analysts await Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 35.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNW’s profit will be $130.84M for 3.73 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Genworth Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.