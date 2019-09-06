As Genworth Finl (Put) (GNW) Market Value Rose, Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Trimmed Its Holding; Fort Point Capital Partners Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) Has Upped by $13.56 Million as Stock Value Declined

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3432.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 85,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 88,307 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.99M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $151.71. About 237,090 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 15/03/2018 – NYDJ Apparel Selects Salesforce to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Personalized Shopping Experiences; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (GNW) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383,000, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 102,413 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q Rev $1.12B; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 01/05/2018 – Genworth’s Effective Tax Rate for 1Q Was Approximately 28%; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO 4TH WAIVER TO EXTEND DEADLINE; 07/03/2018 Genworth Mortgage on bankers’ block trade watch list; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE WITHDRAW & REFILE CFIUS JOINT NOTICE; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce +6.8% on beat-and-raise – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Food For Thought Regarding Veeva’s Future – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $228.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 18 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 12,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has 0.21% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 563,222 shares. Advisory Service Ltd Com holds 0.29% or 25,731 shares. Compton Mgmt Ri invested in 0.32% or 4,610 shares. Homrich Berg holds 0.02% or 2,667 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth invested in 1,230 shares. Permanens Capital Lp stated it has 0.14% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fulton Bancshares Na reported 18,799 shares stake. 16,232 were accumulated by Bellecapital Intl. 1.28 million were accumulated by Pointstate Capital L P. Raymond James Assocs stated it has 1.23 million shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg invested 0.44% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Cwm Lc has 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability reported 0.03% stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.95% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 12,688 shares.

Analysts await Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 17.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.29 per share. GNW’s profit will be $120.81M for 4.63 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Genworth Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 6,081 shares to 81,081 shares, valued at $16.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transocean Ltd (Put) (NYSE:RIG) by 3.37 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (NYSE:S).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Management Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 437,766 shares. Moreover, Zacks Mngmt has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 21,125 shares. Cibc Mkts reported 67,931 shares stake. Moreover, Taconic LP has 0.16% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). 9,684 are held by Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny. Blackrock invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 457,719 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 108 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Grp Inc invested 0.02% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 101,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested in 0.01% or 75,963 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Dupont Capital Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 158,287 shares. Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).