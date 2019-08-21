As Genworth Finl (GNW) Stock Value Rose, Tig Advisors Increased Its Stake by $1.41 Million; Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Stake in Moelis & Company (MC) Cut by $37.46 Million

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 119.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 351,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 644,990 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.38. About 1.73 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Sticks With FY Guidance; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q Rev $1.12B; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED A$67.4M; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT FY17 RESULTS UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M; 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Moelis & Company (MC) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 913,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 6.20 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258.09M, down from 7.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Moelis & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $33.14. About 484,313 shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 03/04/2018 – LA COLOMBE SAID TO HIRE MOELIS TO EXPLORE FUNDRAISING OPTIONS; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SAYS SALE LESS THAN 8% OF OVERALL EXEC HOLDING; 13/05/2018 – Adnoc Drilling Said to Hold Talks About Baker Hughes Partnership; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 05/03/2018 – MOELIS & CO. NAMES CHRIS ROBERTS AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & Co. 1Q Adjusted EPS Includes 19c Tax Benefi; 19/03/2018 – MEDIWOUND LTD – BOARD HAS RETAINED MOELIS & COMPANY LLC TO ASSIST US IN EVALUATION OF POTENTIAL OPPORTUNITY; 05/03/2018 – Moelis hires industry veteran Martin Houston to chair energy group; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA LTD MOE.AX – CONFIRMS AUSTRALIAN CREDIT LICENCE WAS FORMALLY ISSUED ON MAY 30

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 33,063 shares to 205,008 shares, valued at $23.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 187,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

