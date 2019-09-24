As Genworth Finl (GNW) Stock Value Rose, Litespeed Management Has Boosted by $596,514 Its Holding; Qvt Financial LP Has Trimmed Herbalife Nutrition LTD (Put) (HLF) Holding by $1.23 Million

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 198,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.39M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86 million, up from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.37. About 1.11M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement; 07/03/2018 Genworth Mortgage on bankers’ block trade watch list; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN C$115M; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC -CO, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO A FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT OF EACH PARTY’S RIGHT TO TERMINATE MERGER AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Put) (HLF) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 29,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 417,100 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.84M, down from 446,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $38.46. About 397,684 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/05/2018 – Carl Icahn is reducing his position in Herbalife; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting Its Leadership as a Premier Global Nutrition Co; 05/04/2018 – @John_Hempton @jtepper2 We stand fully by our work on Herbalife. It was solid and accurate. Fundamental stock calls are your space. What we don’t respect is having our process wrongly attacked one day (as you did with Herbalife) while the critic stays silent later (which you did with Valeant); 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS SELF-TENDER OFFER AT $98.00-$108.00/SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Only Prudent to Reduce Exposure to Herbalife; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Welcomes New Members to Its Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Renews Partnership As Official Nutrition Sponsor Of Cristiano Ronaldo; 26/03/2018 – Left has been a frequent critic of Shopify, telling clients in October that the company was “dirtier than Herbalife.”; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 58C TO 68C, EST. $1.52; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now that risk of Ackman bashing is over

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold GNW shares while 67 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 302.17 million shares or 1.36% less from 306.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scotia Cap reported 43,198 shares. Mount Vernon Md stated it has 0.16% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.02% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Alpine Assocs Management owns 2.39M shares. Ohio-based James Inv has invested 0.05% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Gam Hldgs Ag invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). First Allied Advisory reported 38,490 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc owns 2.56M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 2.08M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Group Inc Inc holds 0.02% or 1.30 million shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.41 million shares. 365,294 were reported by Arizona State Retirement System. Pnc Services Group Inc has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). First Wilshire Securities Mgmt reported 494,174 shares stake. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $90.39 million for 15.02 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund reported 188,100 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Co owns 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 3,010 shares. Qs Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Legg Mason Asset (Japan) invested 0.6% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Private Ocean Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% stake. Envestnet Asset Inc stated it has 10,107 shares. Charles Schwab Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 499,784 shares. Prudential Fin owns 6,632 shares. State Street reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Corporation reported 346,991 shares. Nomura Holdings stated it has 188,918 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 206,818 are held by Northcoast Asset Mgmt Lc. Omers Administration Corp reported 169,500 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 1.36M shares.

