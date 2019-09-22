As Genworth Finl (GNW) Stock Rose, Group One Trading LP Raised Position by $1.12 Million; As Air Lease (AL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Chicago Equity Partners Has Lowered Its Position by $2.72 Million

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 66,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 72,430 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99 million, down from 138,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $42.68. About 459,285 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 193.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 374,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 568,537 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, up from 193,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 3.09M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1; 01/05/2018 – Genworth U.S. Life Insurance Adjusted Operating Loss of $5 M Compared to Adjusted Operating Income of $53 M in 1Q of 2017; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC -CO, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO A FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT OF EACH PARTY’S RIGHT TO TERMINATE MERGER AGREEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.75M for 7.90 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Airbus A321-200neo LR Aircraft to Air Astana – Business Wire” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Air Lease Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Airbus A330-900neo Aircraft to Hi Fly – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “KBRA Assigns A- Rating to Air Lease Medium-Term Notes – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold AL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 97.89 million shares or 7.33% more from 91.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 93,040 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 121,790 shares stake. Bank Of America Corporation De reported 1.32 million shares stake. Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability Corp owns 138,589 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 376,400 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 898,097 shares. Osterweis holds 696,854 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 653,895 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Plc has 5,593 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Glenmede Trust Na owns 5,367 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cap Investors stated it has 5.77 million shares. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Cwm Ltd holds 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 16 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp stated it has 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tegna Inc by 100,305 shares to 235,225 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 10,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold GNW shares while 67 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 302.17 million shares or 1.36% less from 306.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hrt Lc holds 0% or 10,257 shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 25,111 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Planning has invested 0.04% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Prelude Management Limited reported 6,100 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.02% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 1.20 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 518,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 6.27M shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Gru Incorporated One Trading LP reported 0.02% stake. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 1.23M shares. Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). 2.86M are owned by Lsv Asset Management. Highstreet Asset Mngmt owns 688 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $11.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (Call) by 8,800 shares to 7,800 shares, valued at $760,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 15,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,279 shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd (Put).