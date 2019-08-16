As Genworth Finl (GNW) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Increased Its Stake; Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Has Upped Holding in Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr (UL) as Market Valuation Declined

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr (UL) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 15,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.47 million, up from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $60.03. About 1.02 million shares traded or 50.98% up from the average. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever denies HQ move from UK sparked by Brexit; 15/03/2018 – Unilever shift to Rotterdam dents May hopes for smooth transition after Brexit; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Dividend Cuts Roche, Buys More Unilever; 30/04/2018 – M&G Global Dividend Adds Unilever, Cuts BAT; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion vs. INR 87.73 Billion a Year Earlier; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q TOTAL COSTS 71.8B RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – Unilever To to Crreate Single Legal Entity Inc in the Netherlands; 31/05/2018 – Unilever CEO in no rush to quit, prefers internal successor -Bernstein; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS FIRST HALF SALES GROWTH TO BE TOWARD LOWER END OF 3-5 PCT FULL YEAR TARGET RANGE; 15/03/2018 – UK’s Hammond plays down tax implication of Unilever’s Rotterdam HQ choice -BBC

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, up from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 4.63M shares traded or 35.10% up from the average. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 24/04/2018 – Genworth: Cfius to Proceed Directly to a 45-Day Investigation Period Following a One-Day Review Period; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Fourth Waiver and Agreement Extends Previous Deadline of April 1, 2018 to July 1, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M; 31/05/2018 – New Genworth Website Offers Empathy, Insights to Help Families Navigate the Financial Challenges of Aging; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q EPS 22c; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31 billion and $6.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7,219 shares to 3,906 shares, valued at $356,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 507,911 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS).

More notable recent Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UL or CLX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unilever: Growing Dividend With Emerging Markets Exposure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unilever PLC 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unilever PLC (UL) CEO Alan Jope on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited owns 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 13,494 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 8.31M shares. Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Aqr Capital Llc invested in 0% or 852,716 shares. Moreover, Prelude Cap Ltd Co has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 18,958 shares. Captrust Finance, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7,371 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated reported 2.22M shares stake. Natixis reported 18,469 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 306 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 478,828 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Westpac Banking has 185,014 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Ser holds 40,275 shares.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 205,000 shares to 625,000 shares, valued at $27.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc by 925,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,000 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Best Buy, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Genworth Financial Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Advance Auto Parts Misses Q2 Expectations – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genworth, Oceanwide extend merger pact to March 15 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CIT,GNW,BBU,BBU-UN.TO,MIC.TO,SUPV,UDR – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.