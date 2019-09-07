As Genworth Finl (GNW) Shares Rose, Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Raised by $525,000 Its Holding; As Cit Group Com New (CIT) Stock Declined, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Lifted Holding by $6.95 Million

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Cit Group Inc Com New (CIT) by 405.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 147,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 184,362 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84 million, up from 36,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Cit Group Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 486,123 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 09/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – INTENTION TO REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018 $500 MLN OF OUTSTANDING 3.875% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 20/04/2018 – CIT IN Up for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 10.5 Years; 19/04/2018 – DJ CIT Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIT); 07/03/2018 – CIT Adds to Sales Team in Office Imaging; 24/04/2018 – CIT 1Q EPS CONT OPS 79C; 24/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – QTRLY NET FINANCE REVENUE $391 MLN VS $417 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – VTG NOW SEES CIT RAIL DEAL TO BE COMPLETED IN 2H; 09/04/2018 – OneWest Bank Announces New Small Business Banking Promotion; 30/05/2018 – CIT Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, up from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 1.47M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q OPER EPS C$1.31, EST. C$1.20; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 07/03/2018 – Genworth Closes $450 Million Senior Secured Term Loan; 07/03/2018 Genworth Mortgage on bankers’ block trade watch list; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Profit Drops; Announces Buyback; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 925,000 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $10.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Capital accumulated 43,198 shares. Cibc Asset stated it has 19,438 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 281,849 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Equity Research has invested 0.02% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Proshare Advisors Lc stated it has 161,058 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.82M are held by Alpine Assoc Inc. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 8.31 million shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Aperio Gp Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 1.22M shares. Axa holds 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) or 73,600 shares. First Wilshire accumulated 733,302 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability owns 156,760 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fil Ltd reported 156 shares. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 193,790 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $936,573 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by McPhail Kenneth, worth $43,139 on Tuesday, August 13. On Friday, August 16 Solk Steve bought $84,900 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) or 2,000 shares. Alemany Ellen R had bought 11,500 shares worth $500,817 on Tuesday, August 13.

