As Genworth Finl (GNW) Share Value Rose, Tig Advisors Has Upped Its Stake; As Micron Technology (MU) Valuation Rose, Dalal Street Has Upped by $47.25 Million Its Holding

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 244.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 716,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $4.355. About 2.61M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 07/03/2018 Genworth Mortgage on bankers’ block trade watch list; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q EPS 22c; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE REFILED JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE WITH CFIUS; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Profit Drops; Announces Buyback; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23 million, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.96. About 6.78 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kessler Invest Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 40,677 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Miracle Mile Advsrs Llc owns 0.1% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 28,975 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Llc holds 26,691 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company owns 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 49,605 shares. Utah Retirement Sys has 0.17% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Com accumulated 49,921 shares. Asset Strategies Incorporated holds 0.05% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 361,648 shares. First Washington invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sanders Cap Ltd Liability Com has 4.84 million shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Kepos Ltd Partnership accumulated 154,520 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Nebraska-based Ameritas has invested 0.08% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).