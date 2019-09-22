As Genworth Finl (GNW) Share Value Rose, Litespeed Management Lifted Stake by $596,514; Deccan Value Investors LP Has Lowered Its Stake in Facebook (FB) by $23.42 Million as Stock Rose

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 198,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.39 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86M, up from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 5.36M shares traded or 67.48% up from the average. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT FY17 RESULTS UNCHANGED; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC -CO, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO A FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT OF EACH PARTY’S RIGHT TO TERMINATE MERGER AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C, EST. 27C; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN C$115M; 01/05/2018 – Genworth’s Effective Tax Rate for 1Q Was Approximately 28%

Deccan Value Investors Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp sold 122,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $208.32 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – Facebook Throws More Cash at a Tough Problem: Stamping Out Bad Content; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to Block Option of Using Data Brokers for Ad Targeting; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Markey: As Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Testifies to Congress, Senators Markey and Blumenthal Introduce Privacy Bill of Rights; 15/05/2018 – FB: DOESN’T BELIEVE TIME IS BEST METRIC FOR EFFECTIVE POLICING; 20/03/2018 – Long John Silver’s Opens Louisville Flagship Restaurant; 25/04/2018 – Facebook had already planned serious changes to its business headed into the first quarter; 21/04/2018 – Google has developed chips for AI, and Facebook has a nascent chip effort; 24/04/2018 – Facebook earnings mean Facebook gets to talk about something besides Cambridge Analytica; 21/03/2018 – Germany wants clarity from Facebook after reports of data abuse; 18/04/2018 – Facebook stopped the face recognition feature in Europe in 2012 after concerns from the Irish Data Protection Commissioner

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold GNW shares while 67 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 302.17 million shares or 1.36% less from 306.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability reported 50,900 shares stake. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 51,600 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Sg Americas Securities Ltd owns 74,132 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 735,277 shares. 65,958 are held by Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Company. Proshare Advisors Lc holds 0% or 156,872 shares. Systematic Fin LP holds 0.04% or 256,610 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 360,695 shares or 0% of the stock. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corp invested in 17,650 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 79,948 shares stake. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 56,462 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 500,832 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genworth: Merger In Jeopardy – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Genworth Financial, Inc.â€™s U.S. Life Subsidiaries; Affirms Issuer Credit Rating of Genworth Financial, Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genworth to explore selling MI Canada – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genworth updates on Canada MI disposition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Deccan Value Investors Lp, which manages about $1.48B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 3.67 million shares to 9.74M shares, valued at $416.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “PreMarket Prep Recap: A Trio Of Earnings Debacles, Facebook Pulls A Fast One On Roku – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Takes Another Jump From Bullish Trendline – Live Trading News” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: Undervalued By 37% – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “#CryptoCorner: Calibra CEO Defends Libra (NASDAQ: $FB) in Twitter Thread, Deutsche (NYSE: $DB) Bank Joins JPM’s (NYSE: $JPM) IIN, HTC Adds BCH Support on Blockchain Phone – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook unveils plan for oversight board – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 238,605 are owned by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Golub Group Llc has invested 3.69% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 14,493 were reported by Ftb Advisors. Spinnaker Tru owns 4,159 shares. Provise Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.41% or 15,985 shares. Capital Advisors Ok has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Horizon Investments Limited Liability Company holds 15,363 shares. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 14,832 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Cadence Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5,594 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.77 million shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 109,852 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 1.84% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Next Fincl Gru Inc stated it has 18,384 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors has invested 2.48% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).