As Genworth Finl (GNW) Share Value Rose, Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Cut by $1.30 Million Its Holding; Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $585,800 as Share Value Rose

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $107.56. About 8.30M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-UBS Wealth Management lands mega-group from JPMorgan’s private bank; 30/03/2018 – JPMORGAN $8 BILLION JURY LOSS FACES MASSIVE REDUCTION; 22/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 24/05/2018 – COBHAM PLC COB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 140P FROM 135P; 13/03/2018 – EQT Is Said to Consider Sale of Polish Medical Devices Firm HTL; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan PUTTERs/DRlVERs Series 5018 Trust; 14/05/2018 – ForeScout Technologies at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 92.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115,000, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $3.865. About 1.13 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED A$67.4M; 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Fourth Waiver and Agreement Extends Previous Deadline of April 1, 2018 to July 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4,900 shares to 9,200 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,000 shares, and cut its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eos Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0.85% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 26,000 shares. Nomura Incorporated accumulated 71,308 shares. Goelzer Mgmt has 49,180 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt owns 12,225 shares. Alphamark Advsr Lc holds 0.1% or 2,325 shares in its portfolio. Girard Prtnrs Ltd holds 83,477 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.31% or 333,000 shares. Carlson Mngmt reported 3,803 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 89,109 shares. Mufg Americas has invested 1.84% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Commercial Bank Of Stockton reported 1.49% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Crystal Rock Management invested 4.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Newman Dignan Sheerar has 24,136 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 2.31M shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr invested in 106 shares or 0% of the stock.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (NYSE:S) by 320,000 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $8.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Device Technology (Prn) by 16.30M shares in the quarter, for a total of 26.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (Call) (NYSE:DO).