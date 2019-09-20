As Genworth Finl (GNW) Market Value Rose, Westpac Banking Has Decreased Holding by $73.07 Million; Bloom Tree Partners Boosted Position in Adobe (ADBE) by $2.18 Million

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 19,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 165,314 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $613.31 million, down from 185,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $4.455. About 1.30M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Genworth U.S. Life Insurance Adjusted Operating Loss of $5 M Compared to Adjusted Operating Income of $53 M in 1Q of 2017; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW); 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 7,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 185,610 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.69 million, up from 178,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $280. About 1.13M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold GNW shares while 67 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 302.17 million shares or 1.36% less from 306.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl Corp has 595,373 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has 1.23M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 1.14 million shares. Maverick Limited owns 1.61M shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 830,788 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory stated it has 413,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clearbridge holds 8,660 shares. Dupont Management holds 37,542 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0% or 995,382 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 149,000 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Company owns 0.02% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 268,276 shares. California-based Strategic Wealth Advsr Gru Lc has invested 0.02% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 19,438 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 16,112 shares to 29,393 shares, valued at $1.89 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 2,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 17.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.29 per share. GNW’s profit will be $121.37M for 4.64 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Genworth Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tctc Hldgs Lc has 0.08% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Conning holds 8,038 shares. Lifeplan Incorporated accumulated 61 shares. Jones Financial Lllp reported 32,275 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dock Street Asset Mngmt has 30,297 shares for 3.01% of their portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Llc holds 983 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Catalyst Cap Advisors Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 200 shares. Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Baltimore stated it has 1.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.38% or 46,657 shares. Burney invested in 0.09% or 5,297 shares. Intll Ca has invested 0.68% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Doliver LP owns 0.71% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6,136 shares. Hourglass Limited Co holds 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 876 shares. 23,015 are held by Coastline.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $961.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 37,547 shares to 782,418 shares, valued at $41.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 6,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,113 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).