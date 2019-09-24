As Genworth Finl (GNW) Market Valuation Rose, Alpine Associates Management Has Raised Position; Dupont Capital Management Boosted Its Smith (A.O.) (AOS) Holding by $2.64 Million

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corp (AOS) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 56,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 473,388 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.33 million, up from 417,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Smith (A.O.) Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 541,887 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 31.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 571,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.39M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.88 million, up from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.39. About 1.93 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement; 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE WITHDRAW & REFILE CFIUS JOINT NOTICE; 24/04/2018 – Genworth: Cfius to Proceed Directly to a 45-Day Investigation Period Following a One-Day Review Period; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold GNW shares while 67 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 302.17 million shares or 1.36% less from 306.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 10.64M shares. Huntington Bancorporation reported 0% stake. 564,400 are owned by Renaissance Technologies Llc. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd holds 268,276 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 2.43M shares. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0.02% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Natixis holds 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) or 16,700 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 8,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 30,483 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office has 306 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Group accumulated 30,839 shares. First Wilshire Mgmt Inc has invested 0.73% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia has 0.09% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 2.61 million shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0% or 1.77 million shares.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 503,150 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $151.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genworth to explore selling MI Canada – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genworth Q1 net investment income rises 1.7% Q/Q – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Genworth Financial, Inc.â€™s U.S. Life Subsidiaries; Affirms Issuer Credit Rating of Genworth Financial, Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genworth slides 10% after acquirer’s auditor resigns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Ascena Retail Group, AO Smith Corporation, and Grubhub and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like A. O. Smith Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AOS) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NYSE: AOS Investor Notice: Lawsuit against AO Smith Corporation announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold AOS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 114.51 million shares or 2.85% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot LP holds 0.02% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 4,540 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.07% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0.1% stake. Alps Inc has 19,087 shares. Clean Yield Gru reported 888 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.19% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 1.53M shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited reported 37,256 shares. Swiss State Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Atria Invs Ltd Company owns 17,402 shares. Vanguard Group reported 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 33,610 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 25,559 shares. 700 were accumulated by M&R Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Clearbridge reported 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Turtle Creek Asset Management has 0.15% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 43,250 shares.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 2,082 shares to 5,159 shares, valued at $784,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 125,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,298 shares, and cut its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).