As Genworth Finl Com Cl A (GNW) Stock Rose, Gabelli Securities Trimmed Holding; Broadfin Capital Has Trimmed Its Adma Biologics (ADMA) Stake by $8.24 Million

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) by 65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 2.75M shares as the company’s stock declined 19.20% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 4.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Adma Biologics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.81M market cap company. The stock increased 4.78% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.38. About 617,300 shares traded. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 42.36% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections; 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA); 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership; 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS; 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Total Outstanding Common Stk Reduced by Approximately 19%

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A (GNW) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 156,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 195,921 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 352,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $4.445. About 770,425 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC -CO, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO A FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT OF EACH PARTY’S RIGHT TO TERMINATE MERGER AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT FY17 RESULTS UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Profit Drops; Announces Buyback; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 24/04/2018 – Genworth: Cfius to Proceed Directly to a 45-Day Investigation Period Following a One-Day Review Period; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services; 31/05/2018 – New Genworth Website Offers Empathy, Insights to Help Families Navigate the Financial Challenges of Aging; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps

More notable recent ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treatment and Prevention of Pneumococcal Infections – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ADMA Biologics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ADMA up 3% premarket on FDA OK of license transfers – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ADMA Biologics Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $5.50 million activity. Biotest Divestiture Trust also sold $21.80 million worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) on Thursday, June 6. Shares for $100,000 were bought by Guiheen Lawrence P.. $16.00 million worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares were bought by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC. $18,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares were bought by Mond James. LENZ BRIAN bought $20,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) on Friday, May 17. Grossman Adam S bought $120,000 worth of stock or 30,000 shares.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Strata Skin Sciences Inc by 694,960 shares to 2.87 million shares, valued at $8.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vericel Corp by 82,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Nevro Corp.

