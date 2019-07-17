As Genworth Finl Com Cl A (GNW) Share Value Declined, Holder Gabelli Securities Has Cut Position by $469,452; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake Increased by Jet Capital Investors L P

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 86.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 154,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 332,814 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.00 million, up from 178,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $79.22. About 1.75 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA SAYS HAS BEGUN LAYING DOWN ITS FIBER-TO-THE-HOME NETWORK, WILL PROBABLY LAUNCH COMMERCIAL PRODUCT IN THIRD QUARTER – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint restart merger talks; 10/04/2018 – BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jones; 14/05/2018 – Sprint, SCI Consent Solicitations Were Conducted in Connection With Merger Pact With T-Mobile US Unit; 15/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Invites More Banks to $38b M&A Financing; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Sprint’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following T-Mobile’s Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS BUYBACK TO $9B; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 07/05/2018 – T-Mobile Presenting at Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Percent After Sources Say T-Mobile And Sprint Make Progress, Aim For Deal Next Week

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A (GNW) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 156,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 195,921 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 352,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.76. About 2.01 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 07/03/2018 Genworth Mortgage on bankers’ block trade watch list; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Profit Drops; Announces Buyback; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE WITHDRAW & REFILE CFIUS JOINT NOTICE; 07/03/2018 – Genworth Closes $450 Million Senior Secured Term Loan; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q EPS 22c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW); 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018

Analysts await Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 35.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNW’s profit will be $130.83M for 3.62 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Genworth Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RHT, GNW, WFT, ACB among midday movers (10/29/2018) – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Genworth Financial Tumbled 20% in February – Motley Fool” published on March 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For July 31st – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Genworth Financial (GNW) Says NY Regulator Approves Proposed Oceanwide Acquisition of its New York-Domiciled Insurance Company – StreetInsider.com” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – New Higher Offer For Anadarko – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

