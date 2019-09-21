As Genworth Financial (GNW) Valuation Rose, Denali Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake; Centerbridge Partners LP Has Trimmed Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Position as Stock Price Rose

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) by 100771.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 219,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 219,900 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $816,000, up from 218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 5.36 million shares traded or 58.42% up from the average. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED A$67.4M; 31/05/2018 – New Genworth Website Offers Empathy, Insights to Help Families Navigate the Financial Challenges of Aging; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C, EST. 27C; 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 560,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.81M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.52M, down from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $75.78. About 892,074 shares traded or 19.85% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX)

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genworth ends consent solicitation for outstanding notes – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Genworth Financial (GNW) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Put Trading Picks Up During GNW’s M&A Surge – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genworth updates on Canada MI disposition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold GNW shares while 67 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 302.17 million shares or 1.36% less from 306.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 268,276 shares. Taconic Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 455,000 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 413,420 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Virginia-based Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Panagora Asset Management invested 0.02% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Creative Planning holds 0% or 20,011 shares in its portfolio. Schneider Capital stated it has 795,451 shares. Profund Lc reported 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt Com has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Envestnet Asset Management invested in 30,483 shares. 128,700 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Captrust Advisors accumulated 7,371 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 712,149 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 24,725 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech holds 0.02% or 798,332 shares.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $668.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 17,500 shares to 6,600 shares, valued at $193,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cna Financial Corp. (NYSE:CNA) by 61,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,500 shares, and cut its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91B and $814.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 2.88 million shares to 9.62 million shares, valued at $220.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94M for 16.77 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shellback Cap Limited Partnership invested in 2.82% or 308,756 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). The Virginia-based London Commerce Of Virginia has invested 0.22% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Engineers Gate Manager LP has 6,492 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 144 shares. 8,101 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System. Alabama-based Vulcan Value Prtn Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Benjamin F Edwards & Commerce has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 397 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 19,455 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 122,864 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 7,395 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 2,845 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 647,311 shares. Legal General Public Limited Com holds 69,738 shares.